Minereum Market Capitalization Hits $3.74 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Minereum has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $85,400.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minereum has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.00720312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00028569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00034742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040460 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,507,936 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.