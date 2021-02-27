MintCoin (MINT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $1,931.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded up 148% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MintCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

