MintCoin Trading Up 148% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $1,931.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 148% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

