MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $503,592.08 and $28.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,224.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.71 or 0.03061876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00357482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.06 or 0.01026121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00458009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00396922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00256567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00023152 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

