Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $312.04 on Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $312.04 or 0.00693631 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and $58,326.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00475975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00080948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00465776 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 37,476 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

