Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 7.4% This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $55,643.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for approximately $25.19 or 0.00055102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00487468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00072541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00080771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00081448 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.15 or 0.00496914 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 478,614 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

