Mithril (MITH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.43 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and $5.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.70 or 0.00473849 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.