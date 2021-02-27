Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,505 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

