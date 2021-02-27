Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 1,904 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.30, for a total value of $562,251.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,356 shares of company stock valued at $55,861,148. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

Shares of RNG opened at $378.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.44 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

