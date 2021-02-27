Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $168.85 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

