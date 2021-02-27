Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:AEE opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

