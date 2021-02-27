Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,703 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

