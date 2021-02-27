Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 21,200 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 65,305 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $19.86 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

