Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 328,725 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 328,725 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of IVZ opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

