Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Model N worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Model N by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Model N by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Model N by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -103.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,945.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

