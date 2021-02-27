Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $213,286.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004656 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001919 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001286 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,439,941 coins and its circulating supply is 2,651,210 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

