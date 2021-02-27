Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.76. 374,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day moving average is $203.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.