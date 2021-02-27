MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 152.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $64,326,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4,342.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after buying an additional 110,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $20,230,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $385.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,899 shares of company stock valued at $54,383,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

