Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $68,192.51 and approximately $4.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,065,392 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

