Monolith Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Monolith has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $3,141.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.64 or 0.00726603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00035310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00041133 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

