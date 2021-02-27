Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $198,402,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,029 shares of company stock worth $16,783,330. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $274.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

