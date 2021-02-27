MoonSwap (MOON) Hits 1-Day Volume of $545,919.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $4.64 million and $545,919.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00371940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003318 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,223,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,202,007 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

MoonSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.