Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.66

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$111.66 and traded as low as C$104.60. Morguard shares last traded at C$104.62, with a volume of 5,790 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Morguard from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Morguard alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.