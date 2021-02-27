MovieBloc Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.19 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $18.02 million and $28.19 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,803,242,517 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

