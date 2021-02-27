Multiplier (MXX) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Multiplier token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $91.21 million and $790,508.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00489752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00081320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00080030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00491363 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,360,217 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

