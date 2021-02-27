MVL Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $72.79 million and $15.52 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00722794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00028615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00034813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040675 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,628,126,857 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

