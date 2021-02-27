MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of MYRG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. 151,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $986.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $285,613.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,794.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

