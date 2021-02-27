Namecoin Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $137,718.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,386.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.58 or 0.01038202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.00397076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00030230 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005258 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

