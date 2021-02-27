Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $82,640.87 and $65,511.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,785,364 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

