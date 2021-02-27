National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.56.

NA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201.

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock opened at C$80.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$73.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.48. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$80.79.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

