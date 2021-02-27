National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.32

Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.32 and traded as high as $33.31. National Bankshares shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 11,749 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.54.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley purchased 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 473.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $126,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

