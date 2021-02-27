Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $959,157.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $25.33 million and $959,157.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015402 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,978,740 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

