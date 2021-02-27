NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $89.89 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00008710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00489752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00081320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00080030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00491363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,467,730 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

