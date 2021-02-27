Neblio Price Hits $2.08 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00004388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $35.60 million and $2.01 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00020999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006455 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,542,195 coins and its circulating supply is 17,141,548 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

