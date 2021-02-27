Neo (NEO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.70 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $38.21 or 0.00081178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $809.16 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00480346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00072988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00080011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.00483921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00190835 BTC.

About Neo

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

