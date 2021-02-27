NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of NeoGenomics worth $43,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

NEO stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $6,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 24,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $1,181,822.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,466.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,883 shares of company stock worth $11,946,734. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

