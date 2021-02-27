NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NeoPhotonics updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.2–0.1 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.20-0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,854. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $481.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

