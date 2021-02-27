NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of NetApp worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,665,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in NetApp by 410.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after buying an additional 430,271 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $22,617,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

