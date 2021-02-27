Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $98,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $538.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $538.17 and a 200-day moving average of $512.22. The company has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

