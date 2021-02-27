Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $165.57 million and $1.12 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00479533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00073823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00081449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00080623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00486955 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 165,291,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,290,827 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

