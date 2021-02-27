Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Shares Down 10.4%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) fell 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 2,484,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,034,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.