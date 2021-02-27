New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 434,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 4,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,372,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,953 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,288,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 243,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 167,885 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

