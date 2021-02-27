New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. New Senior Investment Group updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.14-0.15 EPS.

SNR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,961. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $507.28 million, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

