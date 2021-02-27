New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,834 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.40% of Ashland Global worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $48,358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 170,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $84.12 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

