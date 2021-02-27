New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $19,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.4% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 393,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,069 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $139.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.