New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $20,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

