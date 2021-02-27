New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.32 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Black Knight worth $17,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.