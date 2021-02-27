New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.91 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $74.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

