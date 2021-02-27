New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.84 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.44% of Acadia Healthcare worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

