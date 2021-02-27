New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA opened at $283.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.89. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $314.56.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.22.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total transaction of $4,573,988.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,910,494 shares of company stock valued at $728,246,359. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

